Bend DAO (BEND) Trading 104% Higher Over Last Week

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 4th. Bend DAO has a total market capitalization of $212.00 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bend DAO has traded up 104% against the U.S. dollar. One Bend DAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bend DAO Profile

Bend DAO was first traded on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

