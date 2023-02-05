Bend DAO Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $188.02 Million (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. During the last week, Bend DAO has traded 62.1% higher against the dollar. Bend DAO has a total market cap of $188.02 million and $2.17 million worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bend DAO token can currently be bought for about $0.0188 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bend DAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.85 or 0.00424166 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000115 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,673.36 or 0.28928744 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.98 or 0.00424739 BTC.

Bend DAO Profile

Bend DAO was first traded on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bend DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bend DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bend DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bend DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bend DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.