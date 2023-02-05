Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,186 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.6% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.7% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.3% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 25,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.5% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 296,340 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after purchasing an additional 23,117 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 103,516.7% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.19.

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $110.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.80. The company has a market cap of $202.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $157.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,782 shares of company stock worth $6,091,313. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

