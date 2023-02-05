Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Purchases 4,464 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of EFA stock opened at $71.42 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $77.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.18 and a 200-day moving average of $63.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

