Basic Attention Token Market Capitalization Reaches $421.54 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 5th. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $421.54 million and $128.34 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001235 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.00 or 0.00423550 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,616.21 or 0.28889381 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $97.88 or 0.00427388 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token’s genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,492,867,042 coins. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Basic Attention Token (BAT) is a digital token that is used to facilitate transactions on the Brave platform, a blockchain-based digital advertising platform. The token is designed to be used by advertisers, publishers, and users on the Brave platform, with the goal of creating a more efficient, transparent, and secure digital advertising ecosystem.Advertisers on the Brave platform use BAT to purchase advertising space, while publishers earn BAT by displaying advertisements on their websites. Users of the Brave browser can also earn BAT by viewing advertisements and can use their tokens to support their favorite websites or content creators.The Brave platform uses blockchain technology to track and verify transactions, ensuring transparency and accountability in the digital advertising process. This allows advertisers to know exactly where their ads are being displayed and ensures that publishers are fairly compensated for their work.By using BAT, the Brave platform aims to create a more efficient and fair digital advertising ecosystem, where advertisers can reach their target audiences more effectively and publishers can earn more revenue from their content. Additionally, the use of blockchain technology on the platform helps to protect user privacy and prevent the spread of fraudulent or malicious advertising.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

