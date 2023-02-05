Barclays Cuts Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Price Target to GBX 115

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from GBX 120 ($1.48) to GBX 115 ($1.42) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vodafone Group Public from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 97 ($1.20) to GBX 95 ($1.17) in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 215 ($2.66) to GBX 195 ($2.41) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.71.

VOD stock opened at $10.97 on Thursday. Vodafone Group Public has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $19.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.4483 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $457,680,000 after buying an additional 1,487,100 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,662,429 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $234,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857,178 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 13,504,877 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $153,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,320 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,486,246 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $101,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 2.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,907,910 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $66,936,000 after buying an additional 115,026 shares during the period. 9.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

