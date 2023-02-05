Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.15-$9.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.13. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Avery Dennison also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.15-9.55 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Avery Dennison from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $207.80.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE:AVY traded down $7.36 on Friday, hitting $181.20. 595,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.98. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $151.62 and a 52 week high of $204.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 32.57%.

Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,674,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,683,041,000 after purchasing an additional 24,670 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,099,000 after purchasing an additional 566,938 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 607,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,654,000 after purchasing an additional 19,223 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 26.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,817,000 after purchasing an additional 110,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,551,000 after purchasing an additional 44,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.