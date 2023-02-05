Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Posts Earnings Results

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Avantor had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Avantor updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.35-$1.45 EPS.
Avantor Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $23.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.38. Avantor has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $38.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.89 and a 200 day moving average of $22.99.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Michael Stubblefield bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $314,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,998,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Avantor news, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $258,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,684.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield bought 15,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $314,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 429,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,998,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Avantor
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AVTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Avantor to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.
Avantor Company Profile
Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avantor (AVTR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.