Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Posts Earnings Results

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Avantor had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Avantor updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.35-$1.45 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $23.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.38. Avantor has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $38.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.89 and a 200 day moving average of $22.99.

In other news, CEO Michael Stubblefield bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $314,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,998,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Avantor news, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $258,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,684.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield bought 15,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $314,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 429,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,998,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Avantor by 201.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 28.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Avantor to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

