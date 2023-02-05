AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after buying an additional 323,536 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 6.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,904,000 after buying an additional 73,582 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 56.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 164,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,742,000 after buying an additional 58,933 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth $88,576,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 297.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,146,000 after buying an additional 24,519 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AutoZone stock opened at $2,398.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,429.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,325.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.73. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,703.32 and a 52 week high of $2,610.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.15 by $2.30. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $25.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wedbush increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,597.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total transaction of $9,241,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,053,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total transaction of $9,241,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,053,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $585,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,786 shares of company stock valued at $19,016,045 over the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Stories

