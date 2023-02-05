Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 418 ($5.16) to GBX 441 ($5.45) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 640 ($7.90) to GBX 610 ($7.53) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 528 ($6.52) to GBX 550 ($6.79) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 565 ($6.98) to GBX 550 ($6.79) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 720 ($8.89) to GBX 700 ($8.65) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $592.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATDRY opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average of $1.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

