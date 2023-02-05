Atomic Wallet Coin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $18,602.58 (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00002331 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market cap of $5.70 million and approximately $18,602.58 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.85 or 0.00424166 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000115 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,673.36 or 0.28928744 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.98 or 0.00424739 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin is a token. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 tokens. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is https://reddit.com/r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Atomic Wallet Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift.Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20.On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet.Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

