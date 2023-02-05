Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 336 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,205 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 49,729 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth about $537,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 42.5% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,295 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,835,095 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $378,113,000 after acquiring an additional 848,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:FCX opened at $43.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.03 and a 200 day moving average of $34.56. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.