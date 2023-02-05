Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,412 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,746,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,589,000 after buying an additional 318,500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 9.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,522,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,344,000 after buying an additional 1,002,044 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,046,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,281,000 after buying an additional 105,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,437,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,553,000 after buying an additional 118,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 7.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,116,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,330,000 after buying an additional 202,882 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE:KR opened at $44.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on KR. Morgan Stanley raised Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Kroger to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.18.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

