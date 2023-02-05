Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,329 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,035 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Intel by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 28,932 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 79,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 9,161 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 71,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Intel by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 143,186 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,707 shares during the period. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Intel by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 103,441 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 16,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 58,946 shares of company stock valued at $1,647,797. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. KGI Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.02.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $30.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.08. The stock has a market cap of $125.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

