Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) and Meihua International Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:MHUA) Head to Head Review

Meihua International Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:MHUA – Get Rating) and Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Meihua International Medical Technologies and Assure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meihua International Medical Technologies N/A N/A N/A Assure -19.19% -19.65% -11.23%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Meihua International Medical Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Assure shares are held by institutional investors. 66.6% of Meihua International Medical Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meihua International Medical Technologies $104.04 million 3.59 $20.95 million N/A N/A Assure $3.52 million 4.82 -$15.04 million ($0.08) -3.58

This table compares Meihua International Medical Technologies and Assure’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Meihua International Medical Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Assure.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Meihua International Medical Technologies and Assure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meihua International Medical Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Assure 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Meihua International Medical Technologies beats Assure on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meihua International Medical Technologies

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sells, and marketing of medical consumables in the People's Republic of China. It offers class I, II, and III disposable medical devices. The company's products include non-bottled products, such as brushes and ID bracelets; and polyethylene bottled products, such as eye drop and tablet bottles, as well as electronic pumps. It also distributes disposable medical devices sourced from other manufacturers to customers in China. In addition, the company offers COVID-19 products comprising disposable medical masks. It serves hospitals, pharmacies, medical institutions, and medical equipment companies. The company also exports its products to Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Yangzhou, the People's Republic of China. Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Bright Accomplish Limited.

About Assure

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides. The company was founded by Preston Thomas Parsons on May 24, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

