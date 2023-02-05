Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Ashford Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:AINC opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. Ashford has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $21.74. The firm has a market cap of $43.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.95.
About Ashford
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ashford (AINC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.