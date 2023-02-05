Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Receives $24.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AORT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Artivion from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Artivion from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Get Artivion alerts:

Artivion Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AORT opened at $14.03 on Friday. Artivion has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $23.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $565.83 million, a P/E ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average of $15.27.

Insider Activity

Artivion ( NYSE:AORT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Artivion had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $76.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Artivion will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amy Horton sold 3,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $43,776.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 101,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Artivion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AORT. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Artivion in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Artivion by 8.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Artivion during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Artivion during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Artivion by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

About Artivion

(Get Rating)

Artivion, Inc focuses on developing solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons’ clinical challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Its products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.