Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) Shares Acquired by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,403,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,749 shares during the period. Arrowroot Acquisition comprises 0.4% of Periscope Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Arrowroot Acquisition were worth $13,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARRW. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 246.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,147,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,182,000 after purchasing an additional 816,631 shares in the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the second quarter worth $981,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the second quarter worth $547,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 2.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 988,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 23,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Arrowroot Acquisition by 233.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 120,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 84,018 shares in the last quarter. 64.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowroot Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

ARRW opened at $10.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.92. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

About Arrowroot Acquisition

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the enterprise software sector.

