Ark Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.33 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001544 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ark has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. Ark has a market cap of $61.57 million and approximately $11.33 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000275 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004717 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005049 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00009360 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004443 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000857 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003767 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 170,849,562 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

