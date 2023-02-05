Ardor Price Hits $0.0996 on Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Ardor has a market capitalization of $99.46 million and approximately $6.87 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for about $0.0996 or 0.00000427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ardor has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00089627 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00062493 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00010811 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000355 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001139 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000311 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00025024 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000553 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004320 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000265 BTC.
About Ardor
Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.