Ardor Price Hits $0.0967 on Top Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for about $0.0967 or 0.00000421 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $96.63 million and $15.29 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00087725 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00063816 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000354 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010385 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001113 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000305 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00024541 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000532 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004209 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001951 BTC.
Ardor Coin Profile
Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
