Apollon Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,917,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,034,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,761,322 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,168,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,121,321 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 32,149.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 6,498,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,867 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 501.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,401,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in Schlumberger by 4,920.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 4,487,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398,110 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $1,062,809.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,682. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $1,062,809.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 352,679 shares of company stock worth $19,717,399. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Schlumberger Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Shares of SLB opened at $52.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $74.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.17%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Further Reading

