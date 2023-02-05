Apollon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,609 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 28,261 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in F. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 283,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Ford Motor by 52.0% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 40,461 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 13,850 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 19.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,398 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 67.6% during the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 164,702 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 66,431 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Ford Motor by 695.8% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.89.

Ford Motor Stock Down 7.6 %

Ford Motor stock opened at $13.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.52. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $18.63.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently -117.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

See Also

