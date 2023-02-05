Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $915,000 Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $75.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.17. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The company has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATVI. Truist Financial upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. MKM Partners upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.85.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

