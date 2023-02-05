Apollon Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,810 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $456,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 23,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,983 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Price Performance

BIT opened at $15.24 on Friday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $17.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.06.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, mortgage dollar roll transactions, and reverse repurchase agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.