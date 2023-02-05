Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 110 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 4,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total value of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,878. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total value of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,878. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total value of $4,111,845.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,522.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,213 shares of company stock valued at $13,343,438. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $851.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $798.65.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $783.13 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $789.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $734.36 and its 200 day moving average is $697.31. The company has a market cap of $85.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.52.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 39.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $23.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

