Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,344 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,109,194,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 211,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,192,000 after buying an additional 5,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 18,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 10,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $9,423,777.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,223,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,789,378.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $9,423,777.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,223,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,789,378.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $10,338,194.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 31,159,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,439,479,681.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 437,773 shares of company stock worth $34,505,037. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW opened at $79.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.63. The company has a market capitalization of $143.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $81.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.27.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.