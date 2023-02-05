Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in AON were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its holdings in AON by 8,264.4% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,765,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719,990 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in AON by 17.7% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,734,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,744,000 after acquiring an additional 260,537 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AON in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,643,000. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AON by 13.9% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,171,000 after acquiring an additional 130,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in AON by 12.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,156,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,950,000 after acquiring an additional 126,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.
AON Stock Performance
NYSE:AON opened at $313.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $309.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.44. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $246.21 and a 1-year high of $341.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88.
AON Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.48%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have commented on AON shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $339.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.56.
AON Profile
Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AON (AON)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.