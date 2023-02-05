Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in AON were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its holdings in AON by 8,264.4% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,765,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719,990 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in AON by 17.7% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,734,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,744,000 after acquiring an additional 260,537 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AON in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,643,000. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AON by 13.9% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,171,000 after acquiring an additional 130,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in AON by 12.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,156,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,950,000 after acquiring an additional 126,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AON opened at $313.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $309.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.44. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $246.21 and a 1-year high of $341.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.71 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.48%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AON shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $339.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.56.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

