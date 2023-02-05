Ankr (ANKR) Price Hits $0.0273 on Major Exchanges

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Ankr token can now be bought for $0.0273 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ankr has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. Ankr has a market capitalization of $264.23 million and $52.36 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010049 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00047240 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00030097 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001731 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00018771 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004332 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.14 or 0.00223292 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002836 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00008613 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

ANKR is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02867944 USD and is up 1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 157 active market(s) with $50,488,112.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.