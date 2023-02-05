Analyzing Leju (NYSE:LEJU) & Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG)

Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) and Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Leju has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Claros Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Leju and Claros Mortgage Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leju $534.12 million 0.04 -$150.93 million N/A N/A Claros Mortgage Trust $247.01 million 9.50 $170.55 million $1.08 15.70

Profitability

Claros Mortgage Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Leju.

This table compares Leju and Claros Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leju N/A N/A N/A Claros Mortgage Trust 55.82% 7.04% 2.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Leju and Claros Mortgage Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leju 0 0 0 0 N/A Claros Mortgage Trust 2 1 1 0 1.75

Claros Mortgage Trust has a consensus target price of $17.75, suggesting a potential upside of 4.66%. Given Claros Mortgage Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Claros Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Leju.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Leju shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.5% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Leju shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Claros Mortgage Trust beats Leju on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leju

(Get Rating)

Leju Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online-to-offline real estate services. It offers electronic commerce, online advertising, and listing services on new residential property sales. The company was founded on November 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

(Get Rating)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, its net income would be exempt from federal taxation to the extent that it is distributed as dividends to shareholders. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

