Analyzing First Advantage (NYSE:FA) & International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI)

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) and International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.6% of First Advantage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.5% of International Money Express shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of First Advantage shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of International Money Express shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Advantage and International Money Express’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Advantage $712.29 million 3.05 $16.05 million $0.39 36.69 International Money Express $459.21 million 1.92 $46.84 million $1.47 16.17

Analyst Recommendations

International Money Express has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Advantage. International Money Express is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Advantage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for First Advantage and International Money Express, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Advantage 0 5 1 0 2.17 International Money Express 0 1 1 0 2.50

First Advantage currently has a consensus price target of $14.20, indicating a potential downside of 0.77%. International Money Express has a consensus price target of $26.13, indicating a potential upside of 9.91%. Given International Money Express’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe International Money Express is more favorable than First Advantage.

Volatility & Risk

First Advantage has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Money Express has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Advantage and International Money Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Advantage 7.39% 13.14% 7.91% International Money Express 11.05% 42.07% 17.46%

Summary

International Money Express beats First Advantage on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Advantage

(Get Rating)

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products. The company also provides post-onboarding solutions, including criminal records monitoring, healthcare sanctions, motor vehicle records, social media screening, and global sanctions and licenses; and fleet/vehicle compliance, hiring tax credits and incentives, resident/tenant screening, and investigative research. Its products and solutions are used by personnel in recruiting, human resources, risk, compliance, vendor management, safety, and/or security in global enterprises, mid-sized, and small companies. The company was formerly known as Fastball Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to First Advantage Corporation in March 2021. First Advantage Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About International Money Express

(Get Rating)

International Money Express, Inc. engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

