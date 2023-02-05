Analyzing Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) and ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) and ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cresco Labs and ChromaDex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cresco Labs $821.68 million 0.62 -$319.60 million ($0.25) -7.50 ChromaDex $67.45 million 2.28 -$27.13 million ($0.29) -7.12

ChromaDex has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cresco Labs. Cresco Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ChromaDex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cresco Labs -7.60% -6.48% -2.88% ChromaDex -29.71% -90.73% -44.42%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Cresco Labs and ChromaDex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.2% of Cresco Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of ChromaDex shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of ChromaDex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cresco Labs and ChromaDex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cresco Labs 0 2 7 0 2.78 ChromaDex 0 2 2 0 2.50

Cresco Labs presently has a consensus price target of $7.18, suggesting a potential upside of 282.86%. ChromaDex has a consensus price target of $5.40, suggesting a potential upside of 161.50%. Given Cresco Labs’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cresco Labs is more favorable than ChromaDex.

Summary

Cresco Labs beats ChromaDex on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs Inc., together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co. brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand. The company also offers cannabis flowers under the FloraCal brand; and chocolate and toffee confections, fruit-forward gummies, hard sweets, and taffy under the Mindy's Edibles brand, as well as licenses the Kiva brand, which produces cannabis infused edibles, including chocolate confections, gummies, mints, and tarts. In addition, the company offers cannabis-infused edibles under the Sunnyside brand. As of December 6, 2022, it owned and operated 55 dispensaries. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About ChromaDex

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Ingredients, and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. The Consumer Products segment provides finished dietary supplement products that contain the firm’s proprietary ingredients directly to consumers as well as to distributors. The Ingredients segment supplies ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products. The Analytical Reference Standards and Services segment includes supply of phytochemical reference standards and other research and development services. The company was founded by Mark S. Germain and Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. in 1999 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

