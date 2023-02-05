Analysts Set REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) Target Price at $3.30

Shares of REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.30.

REE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on REE Automotive from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. BTIG Research cut REE Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of REE Automotive from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of REE Automotive from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of REE Automotive by 664.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,893,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383,946 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of REE Automotive by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,157,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,887 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of REE Automotive by 10.7% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,487,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,255 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the third quarter valued at $1,020,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in REE Automotive by 895.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 723,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 650,698 shares during the period. 23.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ REE opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $166.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.78. REE Automotive has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $3.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.75.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that REE Automotive will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

