Analysts Set Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Price Target at $70.20

Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.20.

Several research firms recently commented on CVLT. StockNews.com began coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Commvault Systems from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Commvault Systems from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CVLT opened at $64.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 190.12, a P/E/G ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.57. Commvault Systems has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $69.16.

In other news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $34,737.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,284.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 64.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.8% during the second quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 8,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.0% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

