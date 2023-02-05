Analysts Offer Predictions for United Parcel Service, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of United Parcel Service in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $2.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.88. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for United Parcel Service’s current full-year earnings is $11.59 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s FY2023 earnings at $11.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.32 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on UPS. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.48.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $191.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.99 and a 200 day moving average of $181.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $230.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The firm had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

