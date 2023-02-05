Analysts Issue Forecasts for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Karuna Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, January 31st. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.92) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Karuna Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($8.78) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($3.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($3.41) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($3.59) EPS.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $276.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Karuna Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.75.

Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $191.99 on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $92.26 and a 52 week high of $278.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.81 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.10.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $51,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $78,000.

In other news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 16,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.85, for a total value of $3,726,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,724.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.30, for a total transaction of $3,424,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,568,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.85, for a total transaction of $3,726,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,724.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,727 shares of company stock worth $11,467,250. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

