Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.8% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 10.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.4% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.5% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $178.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $181.34. The company has a market cap of $90.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.14.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,349,127. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.