Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE AP opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.29 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $6.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.46.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $99.65 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ampco-Pittsburgh

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Louis Berkman Investment Co acquired 551,604 shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,379,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,034,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,586,982.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 28.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AP. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 13,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 18.7% during the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,144,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after buying an additional 180,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.

