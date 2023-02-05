Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Amgen from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $253.94.

Amgen Stock Down 0.6 %

AMGN stock opened at $245.17 on Wednesday. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $214.39 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $267.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $130.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its holdings in Amgen by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Amgen by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 490,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,241,000 after purchasing an additional 26,471 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

