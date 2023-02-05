Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 779,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 306,964 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.43% of American Water Works worth $101,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Water Works by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,526,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,566,002,000 after acquiring an additional 79,090 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in American Water Works by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,112,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,058,253,000 after acquiring an additional 64,820 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in American Water Works by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,314,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $641,904,000 after acquiring an additional 88,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,559,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $529,556,000 after purchasing an additional 89,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of AWK opened at $156.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.55. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $173.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.93.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AWK shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. HSBC lowered their price target on American Water Works to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.