Algorand (ALGO) Trading Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and $83.85 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001114 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00087025 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00063558 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010308 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000301 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00024628 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000521 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004204 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001919 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000246 BTC.
Algorand Coin Profile
ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,444,867,756 coins and its circulating supply is 7,222,669,598 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.
Buying and Selling Algorand
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars.
