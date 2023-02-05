Algorand (ALGO) Trading Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and $83.85 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001114 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00087025 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00063558 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000353 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010308 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00024628 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,444,867,756 coins and its circulating supply is 7,222,669,598 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.