Aleph Zero 1-Day Volume Hits $2.29 Million (AZERO)

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Aleph Zero coin can now be bought for about $1.31 or 0.00005720 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aleph Zero has a market cap of $256.67 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aleph Zero has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96.85 or 0.00423020 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,606.11 or 0.28853215 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.98 or 0.00427943 BTC.

Aleph Zero was first traded on January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 195,992,661 coins. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aleph Zero’s official website is www.alephzero.org. Aleph Zero’s official message board is www.alephzero.org/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

