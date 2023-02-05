Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stock Position Reduced by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 215,290 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.20% of Albemarle worth $62,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,021,130,000 after purchasing an additional 75,867 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after buying an additional 16,968 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 14.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,952,000 after buying an additional 155,848 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Albemarle by 33.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,386,000 after acquiring an additional 217,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 11.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 857,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $179,135,000 after acquiring an additional 90,414 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Vertical Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.37.

Albemarle Trading Down 1.0 %

Albemarle stock opened at $287.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $169.93 and a 12 month high of $334.55. The stock has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,944,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $2,923,542.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,431 shares of company stock worth $4,667,927. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Albemarle



Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

