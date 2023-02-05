Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AKTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Akari Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of AKTX stock opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.41. Akari Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

About Akari Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKTX. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Akari Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Akari Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 782,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 24,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Akari Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,703,000. 13.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

