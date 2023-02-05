Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) COO Sells $945,000.00 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $89.33 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.28 and a 12-month high of $123.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AKAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.53.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 199.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 57,094 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. X Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 141,258 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $11,966,000 after buying an additional 57,756 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

