Aion Market Cap Hits $18.26 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Aion has a total market cap of $18.26 million and approximately $4.49 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0364 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00226663 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00101698 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00058838 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00063503 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004400 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000449 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.