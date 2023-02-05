Aion (AION) Market Capitalization Tops $17.74 Million

Aion (AION) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0354 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $17.74 million and approximately $4.04 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.47 or 0.00225018 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00101507 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00057195 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00063758 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004372 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000449 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

