Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,082 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,201 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,082 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $18,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,653 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 804,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $385,414,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 56.8% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 771 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 14.9% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,598 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on COST. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $556.39.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.6 %

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COST stock opened at $514.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $228.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $482.92 and its 200 day moving average is $501.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $54.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.67 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.