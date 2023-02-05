Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 17,272 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 229,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,272 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle makes up approximately 0.7% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $33,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 847.4% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 210.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 13,200.0% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Crown Castle by 111.1% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle stock opened at $145.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 0.63. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.71 and a 1-year high of $199.97.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCI. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.29.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

