Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,597 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,597 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $13,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $102.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.36. The stock has a market cap of $159.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.55%.

PM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.17.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

